Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

April 15, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Glasshead Studio hosts fused glass sushi set workshop 

By

On Sunday, April 18, Glasshead Studio in Atascadero will host a fused glass sushi set workshop, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will create their own sushi plates with matching dipping bowls and chopstick holders. Masks are required during the class, which will be limited to six guests.

Admission to the workshop is $200, which includes all materials needed. Call (805) 464-2633 or visit glassheadstudio.com for more details. Glasshead Studio is located at 8793 Plata Lane, suite H, Atascadero. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Spring Arts Annual: As the pandemic surge lulls, both virtual and in-person arts activities are ready to bring you joy
Menus Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Experience virtual reality via Cuesta College's Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery Read More

  2. Five local artists chosen to paint utility boxes in Santa Maria from pool of SLO and SB county-based applicants Read More

  3. I Madonnari Italian Street Painting Festival goes virtual to benefit the Children's Creative Project Read More

  4. Godzilla vs. Kong Read More

  5. Nomadland explores the nomad culture, a side of homelessness not often seen Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation