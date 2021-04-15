Glasshead Studio hosts fused glass sushi set workshop 

On Sunday, April 18, Glasshead Studio in Atascadero will host a fused glass sushi set workshop, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will create their own sushi plates with matching dipping bowls and chopstick holders. Masks are required during the class, which will be limited to six guests.

Admission to the workshop is $200, which includes all materials needed. Call (805) 464-2633 or visit glassheadstudio.com for more details. Glasshead Studio is located at 8793 Plata Lane, suite H, Atascadero. Δ