Registration is open for an upcoming two-day mosaic mirror workshop, held at Glasshead Studio in Atascadero on Saturday, March 12, from 10 a.m. to noon, and Sunday, March 12, from noon to 1 p.m.

Admission is $75, which includes all necessary materials. Early registration is encouraged, as the class is limited to six participants. Call (805) 464-2633 or visit glassheadstudio.com for more info. The studio is located at 8793 Plata Lane, suite H, Atascadero. Δ