Glam for a cause at Wine, Women and Shoes 

The fourth annual Wine, Women, and Shoes will be held at Avila Beach Golf Resort on Sunday, Sept. 9, from 1 to 5 p.m. This event, which benefits RISE, puts the fun in fundraising and features shopping vendors, wine tasting, a fashion show, and an auction. "Sole men," carrying shoes or wine, will be working the event. There will be an opportunity for guests to cast their votes for "The King of Sole."

Proceeds of Wine, Women, and Shoes go to RISE, a nonprofit organization that aims to end sexual and intimate partner violence. Tickets start at $125. Call (805) 226-5400 or visit winewomenandshoes.com for more information. Δ