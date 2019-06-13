Give thanks 

It's his day: Is your dad the best? Mine is too. My dad, who fathered six of us, is a morning person. After the gym he used to always bring back one jelly donut in the dozen just for me. If my dad lived close, I might treat him to the buffet Father's Day Brunch at the Loading Chute, 6350 Webster Road, Creston, from 9 a.m. to noon. Dads can sit with their children of all ages and fill their plates with a buffet lineup that includes an omelette bar, pastries, pancakes, eggs, bacon, chili verde, tri-tip, and fresh fruit. The price of $24.99 includes unlimited champagne and mimosas. Kids 10 and under eat for half price. Call (805) 237-1259 for reservations ... Is your pops more of a sophisticate? Estate chef Rachel Ponce is creating a delicious offering of fondue with grilled filet mignon and accoutrements for the Father's Day Fondue and Filet event at Parris Family Vineyard (3590 Adelaida Road, Paso Robles) on Friday, June 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 15, from noon to 4 p.m. Tickets are $35 per plate at parrishfamilyvineyard.com ... For the dad with that nautical spirit, Onboard Nautical Events is hosting a relaxing afternoon cruising the bay on the beautiful Papagallo II 72-foot luxury yacht on Father's Day, Sunday, June 16. Board the yacht at 12:45 p.m. at the Waterfront, 1205 Embarcadero, Morro Bay, for a three-hour journey that includes delicious food prepared by Chef Len, no-host cash bar, and entertainment by soulful Americana singer-songwriter Jill Knight. Tickets for $70 (ages 16 and up only) are available on eventbrite ... This one has my Italian father-in-law's name written all over it. Cypher Tasting Lounge, 740 Pine St., Paso, is celebrating dad "Dirt Candy-Style" on June 16 from 2 to 6 p.m. For $25 he'll be handed a cigar to smoke, a glass of Dirt Candy Port, and a plate of steak sliders out on the patio. Pretty rich and a great way to honor years of your dad's sage advice. RSVP to Michelle@CyperWinery.com. Δ

Reach Flavor writer Beth Giuffre through the editor at clanham@newtimesslo.com.