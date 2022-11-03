Got a News Tip?
November 03, 2022 Opinion » Letters

Gibson supports special interests, ignores the needs of seniors 

Many SLO County residents are struggling to pay their bills amid our current financial crisis. Instead of fighting for those on fixed incomes, San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson votes for special interests.

Gibson's votes support consultants, nonprofit administrative staffers, and friends of Gibson while others in our community suffer under the higher costs of food, gas, and now trash rates.

With his close friend Paavo Ogren at the helm of the SLO County waste agency, the IWMA, Gibson fought to keep the overpriced agency from going. He also fought against an audit of employees, which led to fraud charges.

In the end, several county areas were able to leave the IWMA and work directly under the county, a move Gibson voted against.

The IWMA charges more than double what the county charges. In Cambria and Cayucos, trash collection rates are going up between 40 and 60 percent. Compare that to 3.5 to 22 percent increases in trash rates for those living in Creston and Santa Margarita, areas no longer working with the IWMA.

Gibson supports closing Diablo Canyon Power Plant, which would lead to higher electric bills. He also supports adding a fee to housing construction, to give to an influential nonprofit.

Please vote Bruce Gibson out of office; our community deserves better.

Greg Grewal

Creston

