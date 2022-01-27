Gibson is a boon to local government 

The California State Association of Counties (CSAC), the voice of California's 58 counties, would like to thank San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson for his thoughtful leadership and continued advocacy on CSAC legislative priorities. Supervisor Gibson has served as a member of the CSAC executive committee and board of directors, and as an instructor on the long-term impacts of drought for the CSAC William "Bill" Chiat Institute for Excellence in County Government. Supervisor Gibson was recently elected to the position of CSAC second vice president in December 2021. He will become president in 2024.

Supervisor Gibson has worked in public service since 2007 and is committed to accessible and transparent government. He was recently featured as a panelist for a Rural County Representatives of California webinar explaining the redistricting process and what to expect. Supervisor Gibson was also instrumental in the coalition fight for high-speed broadband to unconnected and underserved communities and residents.

Supervisor Gibson always leads by example and is not afraid to address any challenges or difficult topics facing counties. Supervisor Gibson is involved in his community and dedicated to local government. Having someone so informed about counties and their role, even winning honors during the CSAC 2021 Annual Conference Clerks Quiz, is a boon to local governments all over California.

Graham Knaus

executive director

California State Association of Counties