Gibson has worked to give veterans what they need 

As veterans who served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars, we write to urge voters to reelect 2nd District Supervisor Bruce Gibson, who has a long record of public service and has been a particularly strong supporter of veterans in SLO County.

Gibson worked closely with American Legion Post 432 to establish the Cambria Veterans' Memorial, getting the county to install needed sidewalk improvements around the site. He has been a regular participant in our Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies, attending many years with his now-late father, Jack, a decorated WWII veteran.

Gibson has also supported Post 432's annual July 4 celebration and worked hard to protect the post itself from flooding with major drainage projects in Cambria's West Village.

At a countywide level, Gibson has enthusiastically supported important programs benefitting veterans through the SLO County Veterans Service Office, helped fund establishment of the veterans shuttle transportation service, and supported creation of the Veterans Treatment Court and housing solutions for homeless veterans.

We are proud to have worked with Gibson to support, celebrate, and honor our county's military veterans and strongly support his reelection as 2nd District county supervisor.

Mel McCollough

Greg Sanders

American Legion Post 432 members

Cambria