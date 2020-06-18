Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

June 18, 2020 Opinion » Letters

Get with the mask program 

It is very disturbing that SLO County is reopening and welcoming crowds of tourists from virus hotspots without a mask order in place. A business may request that patrons wear masks, but there is no way to legally require them. Anyone with a rudimentary knowledge of disease should be alarmed at the crowds in Pismo Beach or Morro Bay where mask use is hit or miss and social distancing is completely ignored.

I have contacted our local health department several times to inquire why no ordinance is in place here and received only an apathetic response, which was utterly lacking in any factual basis. That is, I suspect, because there is no excuse, no reason, and no facts to support this abdication of responsibility.

Both Santa Barbara and Monterey counties are taking this seriously and have mask orders in place. Why is SLO County Public Health Director Penny Borenstein dragging her feet? Our public health department should be taking reasonable measures to safeguard our community. A new study from the University of Cambridge and the University of Greenwich finds that "even homemade masks can dramatically reduce transmission rates if enough people wear them in public." It's time for Dr. Borenstein to get with the program.

Stacey Avelar

Grover Beach

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Cyber ninja fu two! Read More

  2. Standing for black lives Read More

  3. Housing density isn't the problem Read More

  4. Get outdoors Read More

  5. You can still register to vote Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation