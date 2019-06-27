Can you imagine if your summertime child rolled out of bed and began cooking himself breakfast? Chef Even Vossler would like to turn this science fiction into fact with a "Breakfast & Beyond" hands-on cooking class for children ages 8 to 12. The class will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, at the Wellness Kitchen, 1255 Las Tablas Road, suite 102, Templeton (tickets are $10, thewkrc.org) ... Beda's Biergarten let New Times know on June 25 that BedaFest was canceled as originally planned due to an "unforseen situation" with the venue. The Friday night pig roast will now be a Saturday night pig roast and the Saturday family event was canceled. The pig roast party on June 29 will be at Beda's Biergarten from 5 to 10 p.m., and includes a sit-down dinner featuring a spanferkel pig roasted on-site, soft pretzels, side dishes, and dessert. New ticket reservations are being offered first to guests who have already ordered tickets (those who ordered tickets via Eventbrite will get an email with information about refunds and how to attend the rescheduled roast). Tickets are $35 for dinner, and $60 for all you can eat and drink (payment will be taken at the restaurant, 3230 Broad St., SLO) ... Templeton welcomes a new winery on Saturday, June 29. Seven Angels Cellars will host its grand opening from noon to 5 p.m. at 830 Templeton Road. Food for purchase by Hurricane Kitchen food truck ... Want to test your superstar wine tasting ability? A $15 ticket gets you a flight of five wines to challenge yourself at the Morro Bay Wine Seller's monthly blind tasting. Tasty baked goods will be included as well. Hosted by "Goddess of Wine" Denise Lowe, the blind tasting will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. (601 Embarcadero in Morro Bay). Don't worry if you're a beginner. Wine tasting grids will be supplied ... Harmony is starting a new family tradition on July 6 with the Smoke & Hops Fest. Top barbecue competition teams from California and Arizona, including our own Code-7 Smokehouse of Paso and Jack9 BBQ of Arroyo Grande, will descend on the coastal berg. The family friendly event will include a Kansas City BBQ Society sanctioned Master BBQ Competition, a beer festival, ice cream eating contest by Harmony Creamery, and live music by local favorite Brass Mash. Tickets include a sampler plate of pork ribs for $15, $40 with a beer fest ticket and a souvenir beer glass (smokeandhops.com). Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is always up for Taco Tuesday, even on Wednesdays. Send cilantro and onions through the editor at clanham@newtimesslo.com.