Get rid of the cigarette ads 

You all do a great job keeping readers apprised of events in the county, and many thanks for that. However, I was more than slightly horrified by the two-page cigarette ad in the middle of the Feb. 10 issue. I thought it must be a parody or something, but several perusals show it to be a genuine advertisement. I thought that cigarette companies were no longer allowed to advertise like that. Even if something has changed and it is allowed, it is grossly irresponsible to run ads for products that kill. It is not much different than running ads for AR-15s or articles that include instructions on the manufacture of pipe bombs or Molotov cocktails. I understand the necessity for advertising funds, but I certainly expect better sense from the crew at New Times!

Ellen Evans

San Luis Obispo