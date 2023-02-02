Get Outside - Winter/Spring 2023 

Year-round recreation

One of the great things about the Central Coast is its weather. Even when the temperature dips or storms wreak havoc with heavy rains and strong winds, locals know there’s sunshine and warmth on the way. It makes for a full year of outdoor activities, including hunting, hiking, drinking wine (yes, that’s an outdoor activity), and more.

In this winter/spring issue, we talk about boars in north SLO County—the damage they do and the people who hunt them. We also head out to Joshua Tree National Park, Carrizo Plain National Monument, Big Sur, and Orcutt. You can read about adventuring through wine country, where to feel that hiking burn, how to make doughnuts, and the outdoor phone apps that could work for you. This issue is full of the things our staff enjoys to do, and we hope you find that you love them too!

—Camillia Lanham, Editor

The Summer/Fall issue of Get Outside will publish in July 2023. Contact the editorial department at GO@newtimesslo.com and contact the advertising department at advertising@newtimesslo.com.

Get Outside - Winter/Spring Issue

Cover story

Boar hunting

Trailblazing

Joshua Tree

Wine Adventures

Leg burning hikes

Outdoor Kitchen

Sea Salt

Camp doughnuts

Cattaneo Brothers

Features

Painted Rock

The Orcutt hills

El Chorro disc golf

Gear Hub

Outdoor safety

Dog essentials

Exercise tech