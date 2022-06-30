Got a News Tip?
June 30, 2022 Special Issues & Guides » Get Outside

Get Outside - Summer/Fall 2022 

The Central Coast Guide to Everything Outside

By

Summer is for water!

Hot summer months call for one thing: a trip to the shoreline. And you can spend your time there in many different ways. From surfing and kayaking to fishing and camping, we’ll take you to the places where sand, sea, and recreation come together. But we’ll also travel inland, to the oak-tree and grass-covered expanses that make our area so diverse and the forests that make California so special. Welcome to the second ever issue of the Central Coast’s newest magazine. We had a lot of fun putting these stories together for you and hope you have as much fun taking inspiration from them.

—Camillia Lanham, Editor

The Winter/Spring issue of Get Outside will publish in January 2023. Contact the editorial department at GO@newtimesslo.com and contact the advertising department at advertising@newtimesslo.com.

