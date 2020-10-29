Got a News Tip?
October 29, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Get Organized with the Home Edit 

By
click to enlarge MAKING RAINBOWS Two organization specialists&mdash;Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin&mdash;travel to make the home dreams of both everyday Americans and celebrities a reality. - PHOTO COURTESY OF THE HOME EDIT
  • Photo Courtesy Of The Home Edit
  • MAKING RAINBOWS Two organization specialists—Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin—travel to make the home dreams of both everyday Americans and celebrities a reality.

What's it rated? Not rated

When? 2020

Where's it showing? Netflix

Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin bring their special brand of organization onto your screen to inspire viewers to unpack their lives and reinvent their spaces. Big fans of sorting by color and use of containers, these two bright and bubbly ladies transform everything from celebrity spaces to family kitchens that need some help. Each episode features two different edits, from Eva Longoria's new room for her growing son to an after-school program whose drab surroundings need a big boost.

This program may not be everyone's cup of tea; its ratings on imdb.com and audience score on Rotten Tomatoes are both pretty dire, but for someone like me who eats up home renovation and organization shows, it totally hit the spot.

Clea and Joanna present a user-friendly way to keep your space in order while also providing function and making even the dull stuff like medical records bright and pretty. Producer Reese Witherspoon and her movie wardrobe closet are featured in the first episode, and we get to gush right along with the hosts as they pull her most iconic outfits into the spotlight and sort them ever so carefully. It's a joy. Check this out if you like a show about inspiration for the home. (eight 30-min. episodes).

