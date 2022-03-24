Get a taste of the upcoming Lucidity fest at SLO Brew Rock on March 25 

Music festival season is upon us, and unlike the last couple of years, this one appears to be a go. One of the first nearby biggies is Lucidity, scheduled for early April at the Live Oak Camp off Highway 154 near Santa Barbara. To get you in the mood, SLO Brew Rock is hosting Regeneration Earth: A Lucidity Pre-Party featuring Tropo, Nok Nok, Evan Hatfield, and Luna Jay on Friday, March 25, at SLO Brew Rock (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $15 at ticketweb.com).

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Tropo

JUST A TASTE Tropo is violinist and producer Tyson Leonard, who plays Regeneration Earth: A Lucidity Pre-Party on March 25 at SLO Brew Rock, a warm-up to Lucidity on April 8 to 10 at Camp Live Oak.

Expect some organically created electronic dance music. Tropo (aka Tyson Leonard), for instance, weaves in live electric violin over his EDM sounds. Both he, Hatfield, and Luna Jay are on the extensive Lucidity lineup, which also includes headliners The Polish Ambassador, The Floozies, and eclectic soul-blues act The California Honeydrops. In all, there're more than 100 acts playing the festival from Friday, April 8, to Sunday, April 10 (details at lucidityfestival.com).

Grunge-a-polooza & indie rock

The Siren in Morro Bay has you covered this week with a couple of fun shows. Flannel 101, the self-described ultimate '90s party rock band, plays this Friday, March 25 (8 p.m.; 21-and-older; $12 presale at eventbrite.com or $15 at the door).

"Nineties music is having quite a comeback as we head into the 25-year anniversaries of the top selling albums of that iconic decade of alternative rock," event organizers note. "Flannel 101 pays tribute to the best grunge, pop-punk, and alt-rock of the '90s including Nirvana, Green Day, Pearl Jam, Sublime, No Doubt, Oasis, Chili Peppers, Alanis Morisette, and all those great one-hit wonders!"

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Wolf Jett

CALI SOUTHERN Wolf Jett, featuring frontman Chris Jones, mixes his Southern roots and California upbringing to create his indie rock sound, coming to The Siren on March 26.

Next up, Santa Cruz indie rockers Wolf Jett plays on Saturday, March 26 (8 p.m.; 21-and-older; free). "Wolf Jett was conceived in mid-2019 with the intent of bringing people together and putting smiles on their faces," their bio explains. "Frontman Chris Jones (Scary Little Friends) was born in the South and raised in California, and his songs combine the best of both worlds to create a vibe that is fresh yet immediately familiar to a broad audience."

Folk dance

The sights and sounds of Mexican dance and music come to the Harold Miossi Hall of the Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, March 29 (7:30 p.m.; $27.20 to $74 at calpolyarts.org), when Ballet Folklórico de México plays under the direction of its legendary founder and choreographer, Amalia Hernández. The ensemble features 60 performers from Mexico City's Palacio de Bellas Artes.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Ballet Folklorico De Mexico

SONIDO Y COLOR Ballet Folklórico de México brings the sounds and colors of Mexican folk dance to the SLO Performing Arts Center on March 29.

"The company draws upon pre-Hispanic rituals as well as Mexican history and folklore to create an inspiring evening of world music and dance," organizers say. "Driven by the 'tap-like' percussion of the dancers' feet, the swirling patterns of the colorful costumes, and a joyful eruption of music, Ballet Folklórico de México is globally hailed as the original and best Mexican folk dance ensemble."

More music ...

Joy Polloi will bring its "music for the masses" to the SLO Botanical Gardens this Friday, March 26 (noon to 3:30 p.m.), as part of the Gardens' annual fundraiser. Enjoy live music, an arts and crafts show, vendors, food, and beverages.

Spark the Arts Festival kickoff party is scheduled for Saturday, March 26 (noon to 4 p.m.; all ages; free), at SLO Public Market. You can learn more about the three-month festival (April through June 2022) hosted by the Central Coast Coalition of Arts Leaders (C3OAL) "to help reinvigorate local performing arts after suffering significant impact from the pandemic." Enjoy live music from the soul and jazz super group 41K with special guest vocalist Inga Swearingen. Booths from local arts groups, discounts on festival events, interactive arts experiences, games and trivia, and a grand raffle prize await.

Mary Anne Anderson sings the music of composer Bruce Lloyd Kates during Nostalgia in Black and White at Cambria's Harmony Café on Saturday, March 26 (5:30 p.m.; $25 (does not include dinner); $10 minimum food and drink order; call (805) 924-1219 for reservations). Pianist Mark Pietri and violinist Brynn Albanese will accompany Anderson, who says of Kates, "Bruce is the incarnation of Cole Porter wrapped in a classical cloak. This will be an evening of delightful tunes, some sassy, some romantic, with a few instrumental pieces included."

The Clark Center hosts Close to You: The Music of the Carpenters this Saturday, March 26 (7:30 p.m.; all ages; $45 to $50 at clarkcenter.org). "Singer and playwright Lisa Rock has compiled a moving tribute to the music and life of [Karen] Carpenter, and brings it to the stage with her six-piece backing band," according to press materials. "Dedicated to re-creating the true sound of The Carpenters, Rock and her band showcase some of the most memorable songs of the '70s including 'We've Only Just Begun,' 'Rainy Days and Mondays,' and of course 'Close to You.'"

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of The Dave Becker Quartet

THE GENTLE SIDE The Dave Becker Quartet plays Jazz Vespers at SLO's First Presbyterian Church on March 27, in an event called The Gentle Side of the Dave Backer Quartet.

Jazz Vespers Concerts returns to SLO's First Presbyterian Church on Sunday, March 27 (4 p.m.; all ages; donations appreciated), with The Gentle Side of The Dave Becker Quartet. Becker (saxophone and flute) will be joined by Marshall Otwell (piano), Dylan Johnson (bass), and Darrell Voss (drums). Vaccination and masks are required.

Hot jazz aficionados the Basin Street Regulars are back at the Pismo Beach Vets hall this Sunday, March 27, hosting guest performers The Jump Jax and the Cuesta College Limbic Orchestra (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). The Jump Jax mix classic jump blues, swing, soul, rockabilly, and some originals. Δ

Contact Senior Staff Writer Glen Starkey at gstarkey@newtimesslo.com.