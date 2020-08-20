What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2008

Where's it showing? HBO, Amazon Prime

HBO's gritty overlooked gem, Generation Kill, offers a look inside the toxic masculinity, misogyny, and racism of a Marine recon battalion as it prepares and ultimately invades Iraq in 2003. It focuses on Sgt. Brad "Iceman" Colbert (Alexander Skarsgård), his obnoxious second Cpl. Ray Person (James Ransone), and embedded Rolling Stone reporter Evan "Scribe" Wright (Lee Tergesen), but its sweeping scope encompasses many more characters up and down the chain of command.

Like director Stanley Kubrick's stunning 1987 film Full Metal Jacket or Joseph Heller's brilliant 1953 satirical novel Catch-22, the series depicts both the deep dysfunction of the military as well as the effective training and bravery of those who serve even though they often seem less than honorable. It drives home that to be a warrior, you have to desensitize and ultimately dehumanize yourself to be a killer.

Excellent filmmaking, incredible attention to detail, and superb acting combine to make this one of the better war miniseries on TV. (seven approximately 65-min. episodes) Δ