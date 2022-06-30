GEAR HUB: These backcountry trip essentials will keep your pack light and you comfortable 

STOVE

Jetboil Flash Cooking System ($114)



If all you need to do is boil water to hydrate the freeze-dried meals you packed, then a Jetboil system is the way to go. It boils water in 100 seconds, and the stove and gas canister pack neatly into a 1-liter cooking cup. Weighing in at 13.1 ounces, the system’s lighter and cheaper than many of its counterparts, such as the MSR Windburner Stove System, which is $169 and weighs 15.5 ounces.

PURIFIER

SteriPEN Classic 3 ($90)



Water purifiers offer a higher level of protection than filtration systems—as long as the water is clear. SteriPENs use ultraviolet light to destroy 99 percent of protozoa (such as giardia), bacteria, and viruses. To purify a Nalgene bottle full of water (32 ounces), you insert the lamp into the water, click a button, and agitate the water. It takes about 90 seconds. One set of four AA batteries will treat 50 full liters of water. There are a ton of purifiers out there, but the ultralight (5.7 ounces) SteriPEN is a tried and true classic.

BACKPACK

Osprey Aura AG 65 ($300)



Osprey arguably makes the best (and some of the most expensive) backpacks around. The Aura AG 65 is a medium-sized pack you can take on weekend or longer trips, and the AG stands for antigravity. A suspension system built into the pack provides ventilation for your back and also makes it feel like you’re carrying less weight than you actually are. The pack includes a hydration reservoir sleeve, tons of compartments, and zippered hipbelt pockets for snacks and chapstick.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY CAMILLIA LANHAM

TENT

Big Agnes Tiger Wall UL2 ($370)



This tent is pricey, but hear me out: I bought it on sale with REI Co-op Member rewards. Weighing in at 2 pounds, 3 ounces, this three-season tent with lots of storage pockets for your necessities is spacious and airy. The Tiger Wall UL2 is the lightest two-door, two-vestibule tent that Big Agnes makes, and—this is a huge plus—the tent stakes won’t bend as you try to put them in the dirt.

SLEEPING BAG

Mountain Hardwear ($100 to $480)



Mountain Hardwear makes a variety of down sleeping bags that can keep you comfortable in weather down to 0 degrees Fahrenheit. I purchased a 15-degrees bag, because the 40-degrees bag I had didn’t keep me warm enough on cold summer nights in the mountains. But everyone’s temperature gauge is different. I love this bag because it’s cozy, soft, and packs down small.

SLEEPING PAD

Therm-a-Rest NeoAir Xlite ($180 to $230)



The only downside to this sleeping pad (other than the price) is it can be a little noisy. The ultralight pad, depending on what size you purchase, weighs between 8.3 ounces and 17 ounces. It’s comfortable, just thick enough, and keeps you warm. Plus it packs down small, and—get this—the valve toggles for one-way inflation to keep it full of air as you take deep breaths to blow it up.