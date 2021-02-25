Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

February 25, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Gallery at Marina Square welcomes new featured artists 

By

Starting on Monday, March 1, Gallery at Marina Square will begin showcasing Chinese brush paintings by Jarien de Ham in its lower gallery and fine art digital paintings by Skye Wright in its upper gallery. Both exhibits are scheduled to remain on display through Monday, March 29.

The subjects found in de Ham's nature paintings include birds, fish, flowers, and cypress trees, often engulfed in a foggy atmosphere. She became introduced to Chinese brush painting in 2002 during an art course at Cuesta College.

According to press materials from the gallery, Wright currently resides in Fallbrook, California, and is a freelance graphic designer and illustrative artist. She became specifically passionate about digital art in 2011 while studying computer programming.

For more updates from Gallery at Marina Square, call (805) 772-1068 or visit galleryatmarinasquare.com. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Health and Wellness 2021: COVID-19 has impacted people physically and mentally, changing the way we eat, cope, and exercise
Menus Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Cal Poly music major Will Chant releases a dreamy new indie folk song Read More

  2. Lu Lu and the Cowtippers rock the pandemic with their new EP Just Keep Going Read More

  3. Cal Poly hosts virtual Q-and-A with athlete and author Michael Phelps Read More

  4. Energy and emotion: Morro Bay Art Association's Flower Power exhibit flows from erotic to peaceful, chaotic to introspective Read More

  5. SLOPE painters chronicle the Land Conservancy's most recent acquisition, Santa Rita Ranch Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation