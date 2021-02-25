Gallery at Marina Square welcomes new featured artists 

Starting on Monday, March 1, Gallery at Marina Square will begin showcasing Chinese brush paintings by Jarien de Ham in its lower gallery and fine art digital paintings by Skye Wright in its upper gallery. Both exhibits are scheduled to remain on display through Monday, March 29.

The subjects found in de Ham's nature paintings include birds, fish, flowers, and cypress trees, often engulfed in a foggy atmosphere. She became introduced to Chinese brush painting in 2002 during an art course at Cuesta College.

According to press materials from the gallery, Wright currently resides in Fallbrook, California, and is a freelance graphic designer and illustrative artist. She became specifically passionate about digital art in 2011 while studying computer programming.

For more updates from Gallery at Marina Square, call (805) 772-1068 or visit galleryatmarinasquare.com.