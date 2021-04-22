Got a News Tip?
April 22, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Gallery at Marina Square to showcase Jeff Odell and Brett Harvey, starting in May 

By

Gallery at Marina Square in Morro Bay presents two new exhibitions, showcasing oil painter Jeff Odell and photographer Brett Harvey, starting on May 1. Both exhibits are scheduled to remain on display through May 29.

Odell is a Morro Bay-based plein air artist who seeks to capture the beauty of quaintness of his small hometown. He's been painting seaside scenes and landscapes for more than 30 years. A collection of his colorful and textured oil paintings will be on display in the venue's upper gallery.

Harvey's passion for photography began to take shape during his childhood, he said in press materials.

"As a child, I owned a Kodak Instamatic camera, and enjoyed taking pictures with it," said Harvey, who went on to take photography classes in high school and college.

In 2018, Harvey bought his first digital camera, which rekindled his love for photography after a long "hiatus," he said. An exhibit of Harvey's photographs, titled From the Seas to the Sierras, will be held in Marina Square's lower gallery.

For more info on either exhibit, call (805) 772-1068 or visit galleryatmarinasquare.com. Gallery at Marina Square is located at 601 Embarcadero, suite 10, Morro Bay. Δ

