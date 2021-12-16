Gallery at Marina Square showcases three new artists in December exhibitions 

Three local artists celebrated the debut of their respective exhibitions at Gallery at Marina Square in Morro Bay during a joint reception on Dec. 11. The venue is currently showcasing handcrafted jewelry and paintings from Lisa Kanofsky, photography from Kerry Drager, and drawings and paintings from Don Doubledee. Each exhibit is scheduled to remain on display through Dec. 29.

Kanofsky's jewelry encompasses a mixture of pendants and beaded necklaces, accented with a variety of metals and other textures, according to Gallery at Marina Square. This San Luis Obispo-based artist is also showcasing a collection of her abstract paintings at the gallery.

Drager is a photography teacher and the author of three photography books and two photo-essay books. He lives in Morro Bay with his wife and fellow artist, Mary Summers, best known for her oil landscape paintings.

"My photography evolved out of a love of the outdoors, as well as a desire to share my vision with others," Drager said in press materials. "Although I enjoy viewing digital art, my own work relies on in-camera techniques, rather than Photoshop, in order to capture the scenes and colors as I saw them."

Doubledee's artworks often begin as simple pencil sketches that he expands into detailed renderings, while also adding ink, watercolor, or other media. A Cal Poly architecture graduate, Doubledee has called Morro Bay his home since 1970.

For more info on Gallery at Marina Square's current exhibits and upcoming programming, call the gallery directly at (805) 772-1068 or visit galleryatmarinasquare.com. The gallery is located at 601 Embarcadero, suite 10, Morro Bay. Δ