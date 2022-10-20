Got a News Tip?
October 20, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Gallery at Marina Square showcases three featured artists in October exhibitions 

Atul Pande, Donna Matchette, and Brett Harvey are currently the three featured artists at Gallery at Marina Square, where their respective artworks will be on display through Sunday, Oct. 30.

click to enlarge COURTESY IMAGE BY ATUL PANDE
  • Courtesy Image By Atul Pande

Pande, whose paintings are showcased in the venue's lower gallery, is a self-taught painter who works in an intuitive manner while "exploring line, form, and color, but without a goal in mind," the artist said in press materials.

While usually working in water-based media, Pande loves to meld colors and shapes to create "organic forms that spontaneously engage viewers," the artist added.

"Though the combination of lines and shapes may be perceived in my art by the viewer as a certain object, this is rarely by design," Pande said. "It is an indication that the viewer has engaged on multiple levels beyond just the immediate visual interest of the piece."

In the Morro Bay venue's upper gallery, guests of Gallery at Marina Square will find fine art photographs by Harvey, whose interest in photography began during childhood. Harvey previously worked as a wedding photographer, and eventually got a job in the photographic department of a large aerospace company.

The gallery's featured craft artist is Matchette, whose unique jewelry invites viewers "to look further, to touch, feel the weight, the texture of surface detail," the artist said in press materials.

To find out more about the current exhibits at Gallery at Marina Square, visit galleryatmarinasquare.com. Δ

