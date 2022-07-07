Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

July 07, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Gallery at Marina Square showcases three featured artists in latest exhibits 

By

On Saturday, July 9, Gallery at Marina Square in Morro Bay will hold an opening reception to celebrate its three featured artists for the month of July. The local gallery will be showcasing artworks by watercolor painter Hope Myers, craft artist Steve Dayton, and photographer Gregory Siragusa through Sunday, July 30.

According to a press release from the venue, Myers has been a member of Gallery at Marina Square for more than 18 years. Alongside her award-winning watercolor paintings, Myers also creates collage paintings and jewelry.

Dayton is a Salt Lake City-based artist who creates his abstract paintings on wood panels, and places various objects in box frames to create his assemblages. One of Dayton's acrylic painting series was inspired by his visits to the Central Coast.

Siragusa described photography as "an opportunity to marvel at all the beauty in the world."

"Good photography is not a place, it is a state of mind, a feeling, a vibe with daily practice. Wandering the world, with a camera, family or friends, whether near or far, is an opportunity to capture and appreciate the glory of existence," Siragusa said in the press release. "We are all here for a brief moment, we should all take the time to appreciate and surround ourselves with the marvelous."

The July 9 reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the gallery. For more info on the event and the gallery's three new exhibits, call (805) 772-1068 or visit galleryatmarinasquare.com. Gallery at Marina Square is located at 601 Embarcadero, suite 10, Morro Bay. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Oceano musician and digital marketing expert Kevin Carr pens The Musician's Guide to Digital Marketing Read More

  2. Love on the Spectrum U.S. Read More

  3. The Cat Returns Read More

  4. Singer-songwriter Susan Ritchie explores love's kaleidoscope on How Many Miles? Read More

  5. New York artist Camille Hoffman's new exhibition See and Missed at SLOMA is joined by her new public art piece Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation