Gallery at Marina Square showcases paintings by Spanky Anderson and photography by Carlo Christian 

For its November exhibition, Gallery at Marina Square in Morro Bay will showcase paintings by Spanky Anderson and photography by Carlo Christian. The duo exhibit is scheduled to remain on display through Sunday, Nov. 29.

According to press materials from the gallery, Anderson grew up in Georgia and learned to draw and paint at an early age. Anderson later graduated from the University of West Georgia with a Bachelor of Arts degree in art. Shortly after graduation, Anderson began his career as a graphic designer and colorist with a major carpet and textile manufacturer.

The artist currently resides in Morro Bay, where he enjoys painting local landscapes and seascapes.

"My peripheral vision of the Central Coast virtually dictates the color palette and brush strokes onto my canvas," Anderson said in the press release.

Christian's interest in natural and human history has shaped his choices in photographic subjects, the professional photographer and chemist explained in an artist statement.

"I love revisiting deserted buildings, farms, ranches, and junkyards over time as they return to nature—the sacred circle," Christian said. "These abandoned places whisper stories of our ancestors' dreams and lives when we take the time to look and listen. My ambition is to share those impressions."

Gallery at Marina Square is located at 601 Embarcadero, suite 10, Morro Bay. Visit galleryatmarinasquare.com for more info. Δ