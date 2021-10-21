Got a News Tip?
October 21, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Gallery at Marina Square showcases four photographers and one acrylic painter in latest exhibits 

By

Gallery at Marina Square in Morro Bay presents Between the Tides, a group exhibition showcasing photographed landscapes and seascapes of coastal areas throughout the Central Coast, through Friday, Oct. 29. This exhibit features works by four different photographers: Kerry Drager, Teresa Ferguson, Greg Siragusa, and Dominic Hartman.

Between the Tides is on display in the venue's upper gallery, while its lower gallery is currently hosting a showcase of fine art acrylic paintings by self-taught artist Atul Pande, whose non-objective works usually fall in the modern expressionist category.

"I work in an intuitive manner, exploring line, form, and color, but without a goal in mind," Pande said in a press release from Gallery at Marina Square. "My upbringing in colorful India and my training as a physician and scientist inspire me to meld colors and shapes on the canvas to create organic forms that spontaneously engage viewers."

Although Pande's abstract combinations of lines and shapes can be perceived as particular objects, "this is rarely by design," said the artist, who added that this result is "an indication that the viewer has engaged on multiple levels beyond just the immediate visual interest of the piece."

Pande's paintings will remain on display through Friday, Oct. 29. For more info on Gallery at Marina Square's current exhibits and upcoming programming, call the gallery directly at (805) 772-1068 or visit galleryatmarinasquare.com. Gallery at Marina Square is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 601 Embarcadero, suite 10, Morro Bay. Δ

