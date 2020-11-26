Gallery at Marina Square showcases drawings and paintings by Morro Bay artist Don Doubledee 

As part of its December exhibition, Gallery at Marina Square in Morro Bay will showcase drawings and paintings by Morro Bay-based artist Don Doubledee, Dec. 1 through 29.

According to the gallery, Doubledee has been drawing nearly his entire life. A graduate of Cal Poly's architecture program, Doubledee has lived in Morro Bay since 1970 and has worked as a planning commissioner, event coordinator, and home and building designer throughout his career.

Doubledee's drawing process usually begins with a simple, soft pencil sketch that evolves into a detailed pencil rendering. From there, Doubledee will add ink or watercolor to the piece. Doubledee's artworks have often been nicknamed "Postcards of Morro Bay," according to the release, as most of his pieces depict Morro Bay's waterfront and other areas.

Gallery at Marina Square is located at 601 Embarcadero, suite 10, Morro Bay. Visit galleryatmarinasquare.com for more info on its December exhibit. Δ