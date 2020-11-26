Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

November 26, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Gallery at Marina Square showcases drawings and paintings by Morro Bay artist Don Doubledee 

By

As part of its December exhibition, Gallery at Marina Square in Morro Bay will showcase drawings and paintings by Morro Bay-based artist Don Doubledee, Dec. 1 through 29.

According to the gallery, Doubledee has been drawing nearly his entire life. A graduate of Cal Poly's architecture program, Doubledee has lived in Morro Bay since 1970 and has worked as a planning commissioner, event coordinator, and home and building designer throughout his career.

Doubledee's drawing process usually begins with a simple, soft pencil sketch that evolves into a detailed pencil rendering. From there, Doubledee will add ink or watercolor to the piece. Doubledee's artworks have often been nicknamed "Postcards of Morro Bay," according to the release, as most of his pieces depict Morro Bay's waterfront and other areas.

Gallery at Marina Square is located at 601 Embarcadero, suite 10, Morro Bay. Visit galleryatmarinasquare.com for more info on its December exhibit. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. The Queen's Gambit makes chess exciting and genius lamentable Read More

  2. Julie and the Phantoms Read More

  3. The Last Black Man in San Francisco Read More

  4. The ARTery in Atascadero seeks artists for its annual Under $200 Art Show Read More

  5. Rosanne Seitz's exhibit at Art Central in SLO depicts out-of-the-way locales Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation