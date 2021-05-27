Gallery at Marina Square presents two new watercolor exhibits 

Gallery at Marina Square in Morro Bay will hold two new exhibitions, showcasing watercolor paintings by local artists Ardella Swanberg (in the lower gallery) and Nancy Jensen (in the upper gallery), from Tuesday, June 1, through Tuesday, June 29. Both Swanberg and Jensen will be present at a special meet and greet opening reception on Saturday, June 12, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Raised in Garden Grove, California, Swanberg has called the Central Coast her home for the past 25 years. Many of her paintings were inspired by the various places she has lived, including a cattle ranch north of Cayucos, a home near the Morro Bay harbor, and other spots.

Also a Central Coast local, Jensen strives to "capture and preserve joy" in her watercolor works, according to press materials. The subjects of Jensen's paintings include "the fruits of the harvest in local vineyards, the springtime surprises of bright wildflowers and blooming gardens, the fresh produce of local farms, and the gift of the sea scattered on local sandy beaches."

Visit galleryatmarinasquare.com for more info. Δ