Gallery at Marina Square presents new fiber art exhibition, Stitched Together 

Stitched Together, a new trio exhibit showcasing works by fiber artists Debbie Gedayloo, Gay McNeal, and Kathi Battles, opens on Thursday, Oct. 1, at Gallery at Marina Square in Morro Bay. The show is described as an eclectic combination of colors, textures, weaves of cloth, and other materials. Themes in the featured artworks range from animals to nature, among other subjects.

"Debbie Gedayloo, Gay McNeal, and Kathi Battles are bringing their talents together for this show—each artist focusing on their own unique use of fibers and threads," Jane Siragusa, co-owner of the gallery, said in press materials.

Call (805) 772-1068 or visit galleryatmarinasquare.com for more info on Stitched Together and other upcoming exhibits at Gallery at Marina Square. The gallery is located at 601 Embarcadero, suite 10, Morro Bay. Δ