Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

September 24, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Gallery at Marina Square presents new fiber art exhibition, Stitched Together 

Stitched Together, a new trio exhibit showcasing works by fiber artists Debbie Gedayloo, Gay McNeal, and Kathi Battles, opens on Thursday, Oct. 1, at Gallery at Marina Square in Morro Bay. The show is described as an eclectic combination of colors, textures, weaves of cloth, and other materials. Themes in the featured artworks range from animals to nature, among other subjects.

"Debbie Gedayloo, Gay McNeal, and Kathi Battles are bringing their talents together for this show—each artist focusing on their own unique use of fibers and threads," Jane Siragusa, co-owner of the gallery, said in press materials.

Call (805) 772-1068 or visit galleryatmarinasquare.com for more info on Stitched Together and other upcoming exhibits at Gallery at Marina Square. The gallery is located at 601 Embarcadero, suite 10, Morro Bay. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. SLOcal beatmaker Jae Ford releases Alchemy Read More

  2. Studios on the Parks' September show features four decades of culture captured by Mexican-American photographers Read More

  3. Cobra Kai Read More

  4. Upcoming online auction to benefit Nipomo's Dana Adobe and Cultural Center Read More

  5. The Reboot storytelling group presents its season finale, Dirty Work Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation