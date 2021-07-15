Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

July 15, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Gallery at Marina Square holds three exhibitions for July 

By

Gallery at Marina Square in Morro Bay premiered three new exhibits at the beginning of July, each of which is scheduled to remain on display through July 29. Two of the exhibits are solo shows, highlighting glass artist Lisa Falk and photographer Gregory Siragusa, respectively, while the third is a group show, showcasing a collection of landscapes and seascapes by various photographers.

To find out more about each of the new exhibits at the gallery, call (805) 772-1068 or visit galleryatmarinasquare.com. The eight featured photographers in the gallery's group exhibit, Coastal Encounters, are Alice Cahill, Carlo Christian, Terry Garvin, Dominic Hartman, Brett Harvey, Jack McNeal, Karen Peterson, and Beth Sargent. Gallery at Marina Square is located at 601 Embarcadero, suite 10, Morro Bay.

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Winning Images 2021: Check out our annual photography contest's winners
Menus Spring/Summer 2021
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Third season of NBC's Making It features Central Coast local Kara Walker Read More

  2. Atascadero's Equality Mural Project hosts a fundraiser with music and film on June 18 Read More

  3. The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is a middling sequel good for a few laughs Read More

  4. All-female punk rockers Hot Tina will bring the heat to Liquid Gravity on July 10 Read More

  5. Amo Amo brings their dream pop to SLO Brew Rock on June 24 Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation