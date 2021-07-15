Gallery at Marina Square holds three exhibitions for July 

Gallery at Marina Square in Morro Bay premiered three new exhibits at the beginning of July, each of which is scheduled to remain on display through July 29. Two of the exhibits are solo shows, highlighting glass artist Lisa Falk and photographer Gregory Siragusa, respectively, while the third is a group show, showcasing a collection of landscapes and seascapes by various photographers.

To find out more about each of the new exhibits at the gallery, call (805) 772-1068 or visit galleryatmarinasquare.com. The eight featured photographers in the gallery's group exhibit, Coastal Encounters, are Alice Cahill, Carlo Christian, Terry Garvin, Dominic Hartman, Brett Harvey, Jack McNeal, Karen Peterson, and Beth Sargent. Gallery at Marina Square is located at 601 Embarcadero, suite 10, Morro Bay.