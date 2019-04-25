Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

April 25, 2019 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Gallery at Marina Square holds reception for new artists 

By

Starting Wednesday, May 1, Gallery at Marina Square in Morro Bay will be showcasing paintings by featured artist Ardella Swanberg and guest artist Hope Myers. A joint reception for both artists will take place on Friday, May 10, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Many of Swanberg's paintings are inspired by the places she's lived, including near the Morro Bay harbor and a cattle ranch north of Cayucos. Myers, whose primary medium is watercolor, usually paints outdoor scenes using vibrant colors. Some of her collages will also be on display.

Both exhibits will run through Wednesday, May 29. The gallery is located at 601 Embarcadero, suite 10, Morro Bay. Call (805) 772-1068 or visit galleryatmarinasquare.com for more information. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. The music comes home: The Live Oak Music Festival finds a new SLO County location Read More

  2. Artist Christi Friesen to host steampunk whale polymer clay workshop in Morro Bay Read More

  3. Painterly realist: Templeton artist Bruce Everett brings vistas to life Read More

  4. 'Missing Link' is cute but not especially memorable Read More

  5. Portland-based indie rock act Balto plays a free show at The Siren on April 18 Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation