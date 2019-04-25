Gallery at Marina Square holds reception for new artists 

Starting Wednesday, May 1, Gallery at Marina Square in Morro Bay will be showcasing paintings by featured artist Ardella Swanberg and guest artist Hope Myers. A joint reception for both artists will take place on Friday, May 10, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Many of Swanberg's paintings are inspired by the places she's lived, including near the Morro Bay harbor and a cattle ranch north of Cayucos. Myers, whose primary medium is watercolor, usually paints outdoor scenes using vibrant colors. Some of her collages will also be on display.

Both exhibits will run through Wednesday, May 29. The gallery is located at 601 Embarcadero, suite 10, Morro Bay. Call (805) 772-1068 or visit galleryatmarinasquare.com for more information. Δ