August 26, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Gallery at Marina Square holds new trio show and two solo exhibits 

By

Starting on Sept. 1, three new exhibitions will be showcased at the Gallery at Marina Square in Morro Bay, including one trio show and two solo exhibits. All three exhibits are scheduled to remain on display at the gallery through Sept. 29.

The three featured artists in the trio show are oil painter Mary Summers and acrylic painters Dottie Visker and Carole McDonald. Artworks by fiber artist Debbie Gedayloo and multimedia crafter Stevie Chun will be showcased in respective solo exhibits. The gallery will be celebrating all five of its new featured artists during a special opening reception on Sept. 11 from 5 to 7 p.m.

To find out more about the exhibits and other upcoming programs to be held at Gallery at Marina Square, call (805) 772-1068 or visit galleryatmarinasquare.com. The gallery is located at 601 Embarcadero, suite 10, Morro Bay. Δ

