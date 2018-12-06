Gallery At Marina Square holds new group show 

An opening reception for Coastal Colors, a group show featuring painters, photographers, and mixed media artists, takes place Dec. 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Gallery At Marina Square in Morro Bay. The exhibit showcases works depicting coastal wildlife, seaside beaches, parks, sanctuaries, and more.

The 18 featured artists of Coastal Colors are Spanky Anderson, Michael Castaneda, James Crawford, Jari de Ham, Sarah DeLong, Don Doubledee, Debbie Gedayloo, Virginia Mac, Jack McNeal, Patricia Newton, Karen Peterson, James Silva, Gregory Siragusa, Jane Siragusa, Nic Stover, Ardella Swanberg, Adam Trovao, and Maria Tuttle. The exhibition opened Dec. 1 and runs through Dec. 29.

Gallery At Marina Square is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call (805) 772-1068 or visit galleryatmarinasquare.com for more information. Δ