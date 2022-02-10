Gallery at Marina Square holds joint reception for February artists 

On Saturday, Feb. 12, Gallery at Marina Square in Morro Bay will hold a joint reception for Jeff Odell, Debbie Gedayloo, and Stevie Chun, as the venue's featured artists for the month of February. Each of the artists' respective exhibits will remain on display at the gallery through Sunday, Feb. 27.

According to the gallery, Odell has been painting plein air pieces in Morro Bay for more than three decades. Like Odell, Chun is also a painter, while Gedayloo is a self-taught fiber artist whose primary medium is wool.

"I love the tactile nature of the fibers and their ability to lend themselves to both the realistic and the playful," Gedayloo said in press materials. "It is wonderful to sit with the fibers and create every day, and the added level of joy experienced by sharing with others heightens the creative process."

While Gedayloo and Odell are local to the Central Coast, Chun lives and works in Southern California. She paints with a variety of media, but her favorite is watercolor because of its unpredictability and ability to flow freely, she said in press materials.

"I found a deep love for watercolor and use it in many of my pieces," Chun said. "My work depicts autobiographical experiences. Through my art, I am able to share both the ecstasies of my life and the struggles of trying to understand the world around me."

Call (805) 772-1068 or visit galleryatmarinasquare.com for more info on these three artists' current exhibitions at Gallery at Marina Square. The venue is located at 601 Embarcadero, suite 10, Morro Bay. Δ