December 31, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Gallery at Marina Square commemorates Bird Month with new group show, Feathered Friends 

By

Gallery at Marina Square in Morro Bay presents Feathered Friends, an upcoming fine art and photography exhibition, which is scheduled to open on Friday, Jan. 1, and remain on display through Friday, Jan. 29.

In recognition of January as Bird Month, the gallery invited participating painters and photographers to capture local birds native to different habitats throughout San Luis Obispo County. The featured artists in this group show include Jack McNeal, Alice Cahill, Beth Sargent, Greg Siragusa, Ardella Swanberg, Virginia Mack, Terry Garvin, and others.

To find out more about Feathered Friends and other updates from Gallery at Marina Square, call (805) 772-1068 or visit galleryatmarinasquare.com. The gallery is located at 601 Embarcadero, suite 10, Morro Bay. Δ

