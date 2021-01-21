Got a News Tip?
January 21, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Gallery at Marina Square announces two new group shows, Crossing Threads and Big Dreams, Little Works 

By

Gallery at Marina Square in Morro Bay will present two new group exhibitions for the month of February: Big Dreams, Little Works in the upper gallery, and Crossing Threads will be in the lower gallery. Both shows are scheduled to open on Monday, Feb. 1, and remain on display through Saturday, Feb. 27.

Big Dreams, Little Works will be a showcase of small-sized paintings and drawings by featured artists Tyler Priest, Carole McDonald, Stevie Chun, Suzanne Leon, and Lisa Kanofsky. Crossing Threads will be a collection of fiber artworks, ranging from felted wool collages to handmade quilts and other creations. The featured artisans of the latter show are Hope Myers, Gay McNeal, Debbie Gedayloo, and Ardella Swanberg.

To find out more about the two upcoming exhibits and other updates from Gallery at Marina Square, call (805) 772-1068 or visit galleryatmarinasquare.com. The gallery is located at 601 Embarcadero, suite 10, Morro Bay. Feathered Friends, a fine art and photography group show, is currently on display at the gallery and will remain up through Friday, Jan. 29. Δ

