Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

August 20, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Gallery at Marina Square announces three featured artists for September exhibition 

By

Starting Sept. 1, Gallery at Marina Square in Morro Bay will begin showcasing fine art photography by local artists Karen Peterson, Terry Garvin, and Gregory Siragusa. This joint exhibition will remain on display through Sept. 29.

"Art is important. It can relax, inspire, elate, motivate, and hundreds of other things," Garvin said in a press release from the gallery. "My hope is that you have art in your life. And if my images can be part of your art and in some way touch you beyond the 'what a beautiful photo,' I am touched as well."

Featured photos in the exhibit, partly themed to celebrate the natural beauty of the Central Coast, include three different photographic landscapes of Morro Rock from each featured artist. Siragusa described the art of photography as capturing and appreciating "the glory of existence."

"Photography is an opportunity to marvel at all the beauty in the world. Birds, sunsets, mountains, oceans—each offers a journey into the sublime," Siragusa said in the release. "We are all here for a brief moment, we should all take the time to appreciate and surround ourselves with the marvelous."

To find out more about Gallery at Marina Square and its art exhibitions, call (805) 772-1068 or visit galleryatmarinasquare.com. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. The Morning Show explores the #MeToo movement through a fictionalized account of the Matt Lauer scandal Read More

  2. SLOMA goes digital with Brushstrokes and California Sculpture SLAM exhibits Read More

  3. Color explosion! Tom Sage presents seven works at Ascendo Coffee Read More

  4. Cal Poly Arts supports the Save Our Stages Act Read More

  5. The Most Dangerous Animal of All goes in unexpected directions Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation