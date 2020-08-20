Gallery at Marina Square announces three featured artists for September exhibition 

Starting Sept. 1, Gallery at Marina Square in Morro Bay will begin showcasing fine art photography by local artists Karen Peterson, Terry Garvin, and Gregory Siragusa. This joint exhibition will remain on display through Sept. 29.

"Art is important. It can relax, inspire, elate, motivate, and hundreds of other things," Garvin said in a press release from the gallery. "My hope is that you have art in your life. And if my images can be part of your art and in some way touch you beyond the 'what a beautiful photo,' I am touched as well."

Featured photos in the exhibit, partly themed to celebrate the natural beauty of the Central Coast, include three different photographic landscapes of Morro Rock from each featured artist. Siragusa described the art of photography as capturing and appreciating "the glory of existence."

"Photography is an opportunity to marvel at all the beauty in the world. Birds, sunsets, mountains, oceans—each offers a journey into the sublime," Siragusa said in the release. "We are all here for a brief moment, we should all take the time to appreciate and surround ourselves with the marvelous."

To find out more about Gallery at Marina Square and its art exhibitions, call (805) 772-1068 or visit galleryatmarinasquare.com. Δ