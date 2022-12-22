Gallery at Marina Square announces January exhibitions 

Gallery at Marina Square in Morro Bay plans to debut three new exhibitions in January. Starting on Sunday, Jan. 1, the gallery will host Where The Birds Are, a group photography exhibit, and two solo exhibits that showcase mixed media artist Stevie Chun and sculptor and painter Jarien De Ham, respectively.

click to enlarge Courtesy Image By Stevie Chun

A joint reception for all three exhibits will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 3 to 5 p.m. Each show is scheduled to remain on display at the gallery through Sunday, Jan. 29.

Chun, the upcoming featured artist in the venue's upper gallery, is a self-taught artist who works in several forms of media and formats, including painting, crafts, and ceramics. According to press materials, Chun is passionate about shape and color in her mixed media works.

De Ham, the gallery's upcoming featured craft artist, specializes in sculptures and small paintings. She was introduced to Chinese brush painting during a class at Cuesta College in 2002. De Ham also took calligraphy and painting classes in China, according to press materials. The subjects in her paintings include birds, fish, flowers, trees, landscapes, and more.

The Morro Bay venue's upper gallery will house Where the Birds Are, which will showcase photographs of birds and bird habitats by a handful of photographers, including Alice Cahill, Cathy Russ, Gregory Siragusa, Karen Peterson, Dominic Hartman, and Michael Johnson.

To find out more about the three upcoming January exhibits at Gallery at Marina Square, call (805) 772-1068 or visit galleryatmarinasquare.com. The gallery is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is located at 601 Embarcadero, suite 10, Morro Bay. Δ