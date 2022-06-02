Got a News Tip?
June 02, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Gallery at Marina Square announces featured artists for June exhibits 

By

On Saturday, June 11, Gallery at Marina Square in Morro Bay will hold an opening reception to celebrate its three featured artists for the month of June. The gallery will be showcasing artworks by fiber artist Debbie Gedayloo, acrylic painter Ji Li, and mixed media painter Stevie Chun through Thursday, June 30.

Gedayloo's primary medium of choice is wool, and she often employs wet felting or needle felting techniques.

"I love the tactile nature of the fibers and their ability to lend themselves to both the realistic and the playful," Gedayloo said in press materials from Gallery at Marina Square.

Li was born in China and lived in England for several years before moving to California in 2016. She mainly paints landscapes, seascapes, and pet portraits.

Chun uses watercolor and other media to depict "autobiographical experiences," including "the ecstasies of my life and the struggles of trying to understand the world around me," she said.

Visit galleryatmarinasquare.com for more info. Δ

