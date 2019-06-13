GALA's Queer Youth presents The Body Positivity Fashion Show 

The Body Positivity Fashion Show, hosted by GALA's Queer Youth program, takes place at the San Luis Obispo Guild Hall on Saturday, June 15. All ages are welcome to attend this free event celebrating diversity. A $5 donation, or $2.50 for guests under age 18, is encouraged. Donations can be made in advance at my805tix.com. Proceeds directly benefit GALA's youth programming.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the fashion show runs from 7 to 10 p.m. The San Luis Obispo Guild Hall is located at 2880 Broad St., SLO. Visit galacc.org to find out more. Δ