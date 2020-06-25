Gala Pride and Diversity Center concludes Virtual Pride Film Festival and weekly Instagram live series 

The Gala Pride and Diversity Center presents the final program of its Virtual Pride Film Festival on Thursday, June 25, with a screening of Three of Hearts: A Postmodern Family, from 6 to 8 p.m. Director and producer Susan Kaplan (Small Wonders and Music of the Heart) helmed this 2004 documentary set in New York City that follows a trinogamous relationship between a college student, a mafia hitman's son, and a struggling actress.

Viewers can register online to join the film screening, which also includes a live Zoom discussion with GALA board member Katherine Soule. Visit galacc.org for details, including the Zoom meeting link.

Gala also presents the final entry in its Instagram live series, QID: Queer Identities are Intersectional and Diverse, on Saturday, June 27, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Follow the Center on Instagram (@thegalacenter) to join in the live feed. Call (805) 541-4252 for more details. Δ