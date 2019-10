The 36th annual San Luis Obispo Poetry Festival takes place at the GALA Center Gallery on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. The three featured poets of this year's festival are Jasmine Marshall Armstrong, Robert Krut, and Ivan Brownotter. An open reading will follow the event. Admission is free, but donations will be welcome. The GALA Center Gallery is located at 1060 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Call (805) 903-3595 or visit languageofthesoul.org to find out more. Δ