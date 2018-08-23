Relax, man: Try Whalebird's new CBD-enriched Purple Rain kombucha and just try to stress out about your inbox for the next hour (It can't be done; available at SLO Natural Foods Co-Op and the new Nautical Bean and 2010 Parker St., among other places you find fine local booch) ... I know this seems super crazy, but you should totally reserve your turkey now if you don't want to be freaking out come November! Reserve your Turkey Day bird from Beewench Farm in Shandon starting now (beewenchfarm.com) ... Peanut butter and jelly cupcakes and other whimsical treats are on the roster for brunch at Marisol at the Cliffs in Pismo Beach (follow @marisolatthecliffs for the most deliciously addicting treats) ... Madonna Inn's signature pink chocolate is back! We can all breathe a collective sigh of relief now that all is right with the world again (Follow for more hot pink updates @madonnainn1958). Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain could eat fish every day forever and ever. She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.