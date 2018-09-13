Got a News Tip?
September 13, 2018 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Fundraising by the sea 

By

The third annual Swingin' By The Sea Chapman Estate Foundation Fundraiser will be held at the Chapman Estate on Saturday, Sept. 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The estate is a highly visible tudor-style home toward the end of Ocean Boulevard in Pismo Beach. Clifford Chapman expressed a desire for his home to be used for community events after his passing. The Clifford Foundation raises funds each year to keep the estate running smoothly.

Chair seating is $100 and table seating is $125. Guests will be able to walk around the grounds, take docent-led tours, and watch artists in action. Artwork will be up for grabs during the live auction. This event also features live music and complimentary food and drink samples offered by local vendors. Visit chapmanestatefoundation.org for more information. Δ

Ashley Ladin

