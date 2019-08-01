Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

August 01, 2019 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Fully formed: Santa Barbara artist crafts sculpture with found objects 

By

See in 3D

The 3rd Dimension art show, put on by the Central Coast Sculptors Group, will be on display at the SLO Museum of Art through Sept. 29. For more information on the exhibit, visit sloma.org. To learn more about artist Elisa Ortega Montilla, visit elisa-ortega-montilla.com.

It can take three-dimensional artist Elisa Ortega Montilla of Santa Barbara several months to completely finish making a piece. The most time-consuming part? Finding the materials for her sculptures.

"I try to mix found objects with made sculpture," Montilla said.

click to enlarge MIX AND MATCH Santa Barbara artist Elisa Ortega Montilla uses both found and made objects in sculpture pieces like Remiendos . - IMAGES COURTESY OF ELISA ORTEGA MONTILLA
  • Images Courtesy Of Elisa Ortega Montilla
  • MIX AND MATCH Santa Barbara artist Elisa Ortega Montilla uses both found and made objects in sculpture pieces like Remiendos .

The artist estimates that 70 percent of her pieces are made up of found objects, while about 30 percent of materials are made in studio for a particular piece.

Montilla's artwork is currently on display as part of The 3rd Dimension art show, the annual sculpture exhibit put on by the Central Coast Sculptors Group at the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art.

While art has always been a part of Montilla's life, it's only recently that art has been her full-time focus. For most of her life, Montilla was employed as a social worker, before going back to school to get her Master of Fine Arts degree at UC Santa Barbara several years ago.

But she grew up painting as a teenager and always felt a longing for the creative side of life. Her first career informed her second, and her art now takes inspiration from themes like social justice, feminism, responsibility, and equality.

Her piece on display at SLOMA, Remiendos, taps into these themes by using reclaimed materials in her abstract, contemporary piece.

"I've been looking to see where I belong in the legacy of women who came before me," said Montilla, who takes inspiration from other female artists. "It's a tribute to my personal past as well as to feminists who have come before me."

While others have detected a circus vibe in Remiendos from the colorful fabric and the juggling clubs, that wasn't Montilla's intention. However, she enjoys that viewers of her work put their own spin on her art, and she wants them to have a playful experience with it.

click to enlarge Details from Remiendos by Elisa Ortega Montilla. - IMAGES COURTESY OF ELISA ORTEGA MONTILLA
  • Images Courtesy Of Elisa Ortega Montilla
  • Details from Remiendos by Elisa Ortega Montilla.

"I want to make art that people can relate to, so it's a little more jokey," Montilla said. "There's nothing specific relating to the circus, but I love that connection."

Remiendos in particular, took about three months for Montilla to finish creating. According to Montilla, the most painstaking part of her process is collecting all the found objects and producing multiple drafts of a particular piece of sculpture before she's completely happy with it.

"I just hope that they enjoy it," Montilla said about her art work. "For me, making art is about that intimate connection you have with someone you don't know. The goal for me is to make art that's democratic, that anyone can understand." Δ

Arts Writer Ryah Cooley is collecting this and that. Contact her at rcooley@newtimesslo.com.

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Lion King: Love it or hate it Read More

  2. Catch some acts at the California Mid-State Fair before it closes July 28 Read More

  3. 'Midsommar' disturbs and shocks Read More

  4. Ubu's Other Shoe hosts reading of The Antipodes Read More

  5. Wine Country Theatre presents Little Women Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation