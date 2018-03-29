From the heart 

A great winemaker, a great man: Celebrated wine icon Robert Haas, well known in Paso Robles and across the world for his decades-long career in the wine industry, passed on earlier this month at the age of 90. The Tablas Creek Vineyard founder and friend of the community inspired countless folks during his long life (his decades-old vineyards—planted with influential Rhone varietals—will live on for the enjoyment of all) ... Flour House in SLO will donate 5 percent of all sales this April 2 to Rita's Rainbows, a nonprofit benefitting local kids and teens in need (ritasrainbows.org) ... Farewell, fearless leader: Another major player in the SLO wine world, Central Coast Wine Classic founder, wine aficionado, and beloved philanthropist Archie McLaren passed away at the age of 75 last month. His friends continue to remember McLaren for his colorful personality, giving heart, and larger-than-life passion for good wine and good company. Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain raises a glass to the wine heroes who have come before and will come after. Send bites to hthomas@newtimesslo.com.