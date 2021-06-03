Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

June 03, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Friends: The Reunion 

By
click to enlarge NOW AND THEN The cast&mdash;Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer&mdash;of the long-running sitcom, Friends, reunite for a TV special screening on HBO Max. - PHOTO COURTESY OF BRIGHT/KAUFFMAN/CRANE PRODUCTIONS
  • Photo Courtesy Of Bright/kauffman/crane Productions
  • NOW AND THEN The cast—Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer—of the long-running sitcom, Friends, reunite for a TV special screening on HBO Max.

What's it rated? Not rated

When? 2021

Where's it showing? HBO Max

The moment every Friends fan has been waiting for has finally arrived—the gang is back together and ready to reminisce! From calling back to iconic moments (can you hear the words "Pivot! Pivot! Pivot!!!!" in your head yet?) to down-and-dirty behind-the-scenes gab, we visit the group we invited into our living rooms week after week for a solid decade and feel once again like part of the gang.

James Corden hosts and is his usual charming and glorious self as he asks the cast for their favorite moments on and off screen from that time. Special guests abound. From series regulars like Maggie Wheeler who played the iconic Janis to Lady Gaga singing "Smelly Cat," this is pure goodness for any die-hard fans.

I have Friends on a steady loop pretty constantly, and now I have a sweet extra treat to add in with this special. If you were lucky enough to fall under the spell of this earnest, silly, incredible sitcom, you have nothing to lose here. This is a heart-warmer for us tried-and-true fans. And for the record, no, Ross. You were not on a break! (104 min.) Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Menus Spring/Summer 2021
Spring Arts Annual: As the pandemic surge lulls, both virtual and in-person arts activities are ready to bring you joy
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

More by Anna Starkey

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Dancing on canvas: Denise Gimbel discusses her latest abstract paintings Read More

  2. The Little Lizzy Combo brings '20s and '30s jazz back to life during a Basin Street Regulars live stream on May 23 Read More

  3. Dance barefoot to Unfinished Business on May 29 at Sea Pines Read More

  4. SLOMA collaborates with Los Angeles gallery on new group exhibition, Atmospheres Deep Read More

  5. Gallery at Marina Square presents two new watercolor exhibits Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation