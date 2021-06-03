Friends: The Reunion 

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Bright/kauffman/crane Productions

NOW AND THEN The cast—Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer—of the long-running sitcom, Friends, reunite for a TV special screening on HBO Max.

What's it rated? Not rated

When? 2021

Where's it showing? HBO Max

The moment every Friends fan has been waiting for has finally arrived—the gang is back together and ready to reminisce! From calling back to iconic moments (can you hear the words "Pivot! Pivot! Pivot!!!!" in your head yet?) to down-and-dirty behind-the-scenes gab, we visit the group we invited into our living rooms week after week for a solid decade and feel once again like part of the gang.

James Corden hosts and is his usual charming and glorious self as he asks the cast for their favorite moments on and off screen from that time. Special guests abound. From series regulars like Maggie Wheeler who played the iconic Janis to Lady Gaga singing "Smelly Cat," this is pure goodness for any die-hard fans.

I have Friends on a steady loop pretty constantly, and now I have a sweet extra treat to add in with this special. If you were lucky enough to fall under the spell of this earnest, silly, incredible sitcom, you have nothing to lose here. This is a heart-warmer for us tried-and-true fans. And for the record, no, Ross. You were not on a break! (104 min.) Δ