A membership meeting to join the Friends of the Oceano Library takes place on Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 5 to 6 p.m. Attendees of the meeting will learn about various volunteer opportunities at the library and how to serve as a board member. There will also be a discussion on how the group can help raise funds and promote awareness of the library during 2020. Admission to the meeting is free. Call (805) 474-7478 for more details. Δ