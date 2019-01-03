Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

January 03, 2019 Food & Drink » Bites

Fresh idea 

By

Here's a culinary resolution: Try some new restaurants! All this month, participating SLO County restaurants will offer special prix-fixe menus of three courses at $30 to $40 per person as well as other special offerings (yes, you will get sick of me rambling on about this deal all month long) ... Wine Speak, which brings master sommeliers and winemakers to public tasting events, runs in Paso Robles Jan. 7 to 10. Join master sommelier Chuck Furuya and his peers as they steer winemaker seminars, hospitality workshops, dinners, tastings, and exclusive vineyard excursions—all designed to advance collaboration, knowledge, and performance throughout the wine industry (learn more at winespeakpaso.com). Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain is only happy when it rains. She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Bites

  |  

More Bites »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Chew on this Read More

  2. Rock the Vine on Dec. 9 isn't your textbook wine event Read More

  3. Beers and beards Read More

  4. Check please! Read More

  5. Owners of Poke Chef open Menka, a steamy ramen operation Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation