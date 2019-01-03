Fresh idea 

Here's a culinary resolution: Try some new restaurants! All this month, participating SLO County restaurants will offer special prix-fixe menus of three courses at $30 to $40 per person as well as other special offerings (yes, you will get sick of me rambling on about this deal all month long) ... Wine Speak, which brings master sommeliers and winemakers to public tasting events, runs in Paso Robles Jan. 7 to 10. Join master sommelier Chuck Furuya and his peers as they steer winemaker seminars, hospitality workshops, dinners, tastings, and exclusive vineyard excursions—all designed to advance collaboration, knowledge, and performance throughout the wine industry (learn more at winespeakpaso.com). Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain is only happy when it rains. She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.