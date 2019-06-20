Fresh faces 

Calling all Cal Poly and Cuesta students still lingering around this summer! This Tuesday, June 25, starting at 4:30 p.m. (and here on after until otherwise notified), Taco Tuesdays are on at Bristols Cider House, 3220 El Camino Real, Atascadero. Taqueria Don Jose will be serving fresh and delish Mexican food and tacos for just $2.50 ... SLO Natural Foods welcomes a new GM: Zack Sheppard, who began his career at Moon Co-op in Ohio and has led food co-ops all around the country from Massachusetts to Virginia. "I am excited to put my efforts into this incredible local marketplace and to create a new home in San Luis Obispo," Sheppard said in a statement. "They say that SLO Natural Foods Co-op is the little store with the big heart. My main goal is to make sure that this heartbeat remains strong and healthy. Together, we can expand the co-op's mission of providing local, healthy food for all." Δ

