Fremont Theater presents Banff Mountain Film Festival 

As part of its 2019 World Tour, the Banff Mountain Film Festival will screen at the Fremont Theater in downtown SLO on Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 7 to 10 p.m. Award-winning films of varying length centered on mountain culture and sports—curated from hundreds of submissions—will be screened during this touring festival. Tickets to the event are $20 each.

Among the festival's previous stops were theaters in Washington and Oregon. Following the Fremont screening, the event moves to Arizona, followed by Ohio, Illinois, and other states. To find out more about the event, call (509) 340-1151 or visit live-to-play.com. The Fremont Theater is located at 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Δ