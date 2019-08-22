Got a News Tip?
August 22, 2019 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Fremont Theater movie nights benefit school district 

The Fremont Theater is hosting Back To School Movie Nights to benefit the San Luis Coastal Unified School District. The series kicks off with screenings of Ferris Bueller's Day Off on Friday, Aug. 23, at 8 p.m., and The Neverending Story on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 8 p.m. Admission is $5 or free when guests bring $10 worth of new, unwrapped school supplies.

Further screenings include The Breakfast Club on Friday, Aug. 30, at 8 p.m., and The Sandlot on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 8 p.m.

Tickets to each event are available in advance at Boo Boo Records or online at eventbrite.com. Doors to each screening open at 7 p.m. The Fremont Theater is located at 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Call (805) 329-5725 or visit fremontslo.com for more details. Δ

