Fremont Theater brings actor and comedian Paul Reiser to SLO 

After a nearly 20-year break from live comedy, Paul Reiser has returned to touring and will perform at the Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 8 p.m. Reiser is a comedian, writer, and actor widely known for his prolific career in film and television.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Shore Fire Media

Some of Reiser's recent acting credits include roles in Stranger Things, The Boys, and The Kominsky Method. The latter earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Reiser's extensive filmography includes memorable roles in Aliens, Beverly Hills Cop, Whiplash, The Little Hours, Horse Girl, and countless other films over the years.

While working as a stand-up comedian at a handful of comedy clubs, Reiser took on his breakout film role as Modell in director Barry Levinson's coming-of-age dramedy Diner, which was released in 1982. He's appeared in more than 30 films since then.

Tickets to Reiser's upcoming show at the Fremont Theater range between $37 and $64. While the show starts at 8 p.m., doors will open at 7 p.m. For more details, call the Fremont box office at (805) 329-5725 or visit fremontslo.com. The theater is located at 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Δ